LOOK HERE: Closures announced for day of total eclipse

The total eclipse on Aug. 21 has prompted schools, businesses and government offices to close.

Here is a list of locations that plan to close:

Arthur Ravenel Pedestrian Walkway - The pedestrian walkway will be closed from noon until 4 p.m. and cannot be used as a vantage point to view the eclipse.

Berkeley County - Non-essential, non-emergency county department offices will be closed

Berkeley County School District - Offices and schools will be closed.

Charleston County Public Library: Main Branch at 68 Calhoun Street in Charleston (including Bookmobile services); John L. Dart Branch at King Street in Charleston; McClellanville branch at Baker Street in McClellanville

Colleton County School District - Schools and the district office will be open on Aug. 21, but the majority of staff will be dismissed at approximately 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., school and district offices will reopen with a limited staff to handle last-minute questions from parents. Schools open to students on Aug. 22.

Dorchester County School District 2 - Schools do not open until the day after the eclipse; School district offices will close at noon on Aug. 21.

Dorchester County School District 4 - Schools and the district office are closed on Aug. 21.

This list is being expanded as additional closings are confirmed. Check back for updates.

