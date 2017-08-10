Quantcast

LOOK HERE: Closures announced for day of total eclipse - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

LOOK HERE: Closures announced for day of total eclipse

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The total eclipse on Aug. 21 has prompted schools, businesses and government offices to close.

Here is a list of locations that plan to close:

  • Arthur Ravenel Pedestrian Walkway - The pedestrian walkway will be closed from noon until 4 p.m. and cannot be used as a vantage point to view the eclipse.
  • Berkeley County - Non-essential, non-emergency county department offices will be closed
  • Berkeley County School District - Offices and schools will be closed.
  • Charleston County Public Library: Main Branch at 68 Calhoun Street in Charleston (including Bookmobile services); John L. Dart Branch at King Street in Charleston; McClellanville branch at Baker Street in McClellanville
  • Colleton County School District - Schools and the district office will be open on Aug. 21, but the majority of staff will be dismissed at approximately 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., school and district offices will reopen with a limited staff to handle last-minute questions from parents. Schools open to students on Aug. 22.
  • Dorchester County School District 2 - Schools do not open until the day after the eclipse; School district offices will close at noon on Aug. 21.
  • Dorchester County School District 4 - Schools and the district office are closed on Aug. 21.

This list is being expanded as additional closings are confirmed. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly