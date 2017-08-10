Agencies put to test in active shooter exercise

Several Lowcountry agencies were put to the test Thursday morning as they participated in an active shooter exercise.

The exercise was held at the Lowcountry Regional EMS building in Walterboro. In the scenario, a shooter opened fire inside the building.

The Summerville Police Department stormed the building, cornered the shooter and killed him.

Outside the building, paramedics treated the wounded victims. Paramedic school students played the roles of the victims.

The exercise six months in the making and organizers say it went well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.