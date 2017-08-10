Deputies: Driver hospitalized after 3-car crash in West Ashley

One person was transported to MUSC following a three-car crash Wednesday in West Ashley.

Charleston firefighters are responding to the scene at the intersection of Paul Cantrell and Tobias Gadsden Boulevards.

One of the vehicles appears to be on its side off the roadway.

The victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

The call about the incident came in to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 12:15 p.m.

