King St. business ordered closed after report cites 'significant threat' from building instability

Portions of the buildings pose a "significant threat to life safety," a report states. (Source: Bennett Preservation Engineering)

The City of Charleston ordered a King Street business to close until buildings can be fully stabilized.

Read Brothers was ordered to close based on a new report from a structural engineer, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

"As always, public safety is job one for the city in these situations," O'Toole said.

The report states portions of the Read Brothers buildings located at 593, 591 and 589.5 King Street pose "a significant threat to life safety," O'Toole said.

The city has been monitoring the properties since April 12 over concerns about brickwork. On April 17, structural engineer Craig Bennett issued an initial report and the city began working with the buildings' owner on repairs, he said.

"We are grateful to Mr. Bennett for his expert and timely recommendations, and look forward to seeing them implemented without delay," O'Toole said.

