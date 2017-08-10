BCSD: Weather conditions force cancellation of Saturday school festival

The Berkeley County School District says a back to school festival has been canceled because of the weather.

The OneBerkeley Goes Back to School Festival was scheduled for Saturday at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex.

The amount of rain that has already fallen and continued rain expected through Saturday rendered the grounds used for parking, vendors and book bag distribution unusable, district spokesperson Katie Orvin Tanner said.

The district is currently working to create an alternate plan to distribute book bags and school supplies and will release those details as soon as they are finalized, she said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.