Police seek to identify suspect who exposed himself, assaulted woman in W. Ashley

The Charleston Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who exposed himself and attacked a woman at an apartment complex in West Ashley.

Police say the attempted sexual assault happened at the Gardens at Ashley River Apartments on 1840 Carriage Lane on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

CPD investigators describe the suspect as a white male, possibly with a Hispanic or Latino accent, about 5’10” inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and wearing a light gray or dull white T-shirt and dark green or blue shorts.

"He entered the victim’s apartment, exposed himself and physically assaulted her," Charleston police said.

According to a report, while on scene, investigators were told of a similar incident that occurred between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the apartment complex.

"A man who matched the description of the suspect mentioned earlier, opened the door of an apartment and fled the scene when he was confronted by the resident," police said.

Police officials say they have increased their presence in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or anyone who may have seen him in the area can call Consolidated Dispatch at 843 743 7200 for the on duty Central Detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

