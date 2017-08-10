Police: 5 arrested, drugs and guns seized in separate incidents

In addition to drugs, police recovered a stolen rifle in the second incident. (Source: North Charleston Police)

North Charleston police have five people in custody after two overnight incidents.

Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the following people were charged:

Christopher Gill, of North Charleston, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Johnny Harley, of North Charleston, was charged with possession of a stolen rifle, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of cocaine.

Catherine Lowe, of Hollywood, was charged with financial transaction card theft.

Britney Ann Hodge, of Summerville, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Danielle Williams, of Charleston, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute meth.

In the first incident, Special Assignment Officers were conducting a business check in the 7600 block of Dorchester Road when officers observed a man, later identified as Gill, leaning into a dark four-door sedan in front of a business, Pryor said.

Police say when the man saw the police cruiser enter the parking lot, he stood up, walked over to the driver's door of a Chevrolet Impala, opened the door and began moving his hands around the inside door handle area. Officers approached the vehicle and smelled an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and said Gill attempted to close the door.

Police say they saw a handgun was observed in the driver’s door pocket. Gill told police he did not possess a state issued concealed carry permit and he was subsequently detained, Pryor said.

In addition to the handgun, a .45 caliber Taurus with one round chambered and an additional nine in the magazine, police also found 244 grams (8.6 Ounces) of marijuana, one hand-rolled marijuana cigarette, a digital scale, a package of sandwich bags and cash.

In the second incident, police made contact with what they described as a suspicious silver Chevy Tahoe in the 2100 block of East Spoleto Lane when a man in the vehicle exited and fled on foot, Pryor said.

Police say a woman was sitting in the back near a rifle that the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said had been stolen.

Officers then noticed a black Dodge Ram parked in front of a home and say that vehicle was occupied by four people who exited the vehicle, ran into the house, locked the door and refused to answer, police say.

A short time later a man approached and told police he lives at the home and said he did not know who the four people were. Police said he signed a consent to search and police entered the home.

Inside, police found the man who fled on foot was located sitting in a closet and was in possession of a clear plastic baggie of cocaine, Pryor said. Two females were located in the back room where a plastic container of marijuana and a small clear baggie containing methamphetamine was located.

Police said Lowe was in possession of numerous credit cards that did not belong to her.

