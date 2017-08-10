Cops: Juveniles crash stolen car into dump truck after stealing cell phone

Officers have arrested two juveniles who they say crashed a stolen car into a dump truck after stealing a cell phone in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department says the incident began on Pandora Drive when the suspects drove up to someone, asked to borrow their cell phone then drove off with it.

A report states a witness followed the suspects onto Redbank Road after which the suspects' vehicle collided with a dump truck on Redbank Road at Old State Road.

Police say the suspects then fled on foot and were captured a short distance away without incident.

"The stolen cell phone was recovered in a nearby shopping center," GCPD officials said.

The two juveniles will be processed and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. According to investigators, the suspects' vehicle was reported stolen from Beaufort County.

Viewers reported a heavy police presence on Red Bank Road during the incident.

