Sertoma Football Classic kicks off Thursday night

High school football is back in the Lowcountry!

The Hendricks Sertoma Football Classic kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.

The annual event, known as the unofficial start to the high school football season, has a few changes this year.

For one, almost all of the teams are playing two-quarter games instead of single-quarter games. That gives the teams a little more time to work on game play.

Another change involves the east stands. The seating there could not be used last year because of work underway to remove them. This year, that work is complete and the stands are gone, meaning all seating will be on the home side of the stadium.

The first game of the night pits North Charleston taking on Northwood. Cane Bay, one of the favorites in 4A this year, will take on St. John's. Military Magnet will play two single-quarter games against defending state champions First Baptist and Palmetto Christian. Oceanside, the team a lot of people are excited to see, faces Timberland. And the main event tonight will pit West Ashley against Stall.

A quick reminder for those of you heading out to the games: With the chance of rain you might want to bring your rain jacket or poncho, but remember to leave your umbrella at home. Sertoma officials are reminding everyone that umbrellas are not allowed inside the stadium.

Also, any bags are subject to search before you enter the game.

