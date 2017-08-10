Sertoma Football Classic kicks off Thursday night

Charleston County officials held a noon news conference Thursday to announce their plans for this month's total eclipse.More >>
Charleston County officials are holding a noon news conference Thursday to announce their plans for this month's total eclipse.More >>
A longtime downtown fabrics and stereo store has been ordered to close because of concern the structures it occupies could come tumbling down.More >>
A longtime downtown fabrics and stereo store has been ordered to close because of concern the structures it occupies could come tumbling down.More >>
A 35-year-old Summerville man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
A 35-year-old Summerville man died in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday morning in Moncks Corner.More >>
Teachers in both Berkeley and Charleston County school districts were back in the classroom Thursday, gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Teachers in both Berkeley and Charleston County school districts were back in the classroom Thursday, gearing up for the new school year.More >>
Colleton County deputies say they will charge a 23-year-old man in a fatal Walterboro shooting.More >>
Colleton County deputies say they will charge a 23-year-old man in a fatal Walterboro shooting.More >>