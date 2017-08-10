Officers searching for man who reportedly exposed himself to Walmart customers

Investigators are searching for a man who reportedly exposed himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.

Officers were called to the store on 511 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner on Tuesday for a man following and harassing customers.

MCPD officials said when investigators reviewed the security footage they discovered that the suspect was exposing himself out of the view of customers.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, 6-foot tall, 180 pounds, and wearing dark blue sweat pants, a white t-shirt and a dark color ball cap.

"According to store video, the subject left in a 2004-2009 white or silver Dodge Durango," MCPD officials said.

Investigators released a picture of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to call the Moncks Corner Police Department at 843-719-7930.

