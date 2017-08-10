Funeral arrangements set for children killed in North Charleston attack

Funeral arrangements have been set for two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.

Private funeral services for 2-year-old Aiyden Martin and 8-year-old Avery Martin will be held at the Redeemer Reformed Episcopal Church in Pineville on Friday.

Authorities say the brothers died on Monday following an attack at an apartment complex on Greenridge Road.

Avery died at the scene while Aiyden died at MUSC.

Raashid Jaamal White, the brothers' uncle, was arrested for their murders.

White was expected to face a bond judge Tuesday afternoon, however, waived his right to a hearing that morning.

He has been charged with two counts of murder.

According to newly released 911 calls, a disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of the children.

