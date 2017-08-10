Prosecutors release video of Lowcountry officer being shot by suspect

Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office released the video on Thursday showing the shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith, who survived the shooting, on Jan. 1, 2016.

Malcolm Antwan Orr was found guilty on Wednesday for the shooting after a two-day trial at the Hampton County Courthouse.

According to the the solicitor's office, Smith was shot four times while responding to the call.

"A camera in Smith’s glasses, which the officer purchased for himself on Amazon, captured the incident," said officials with the solicitor's office.

Smith's voice can be heard at point in the video telling an emergency dispatcher, “Tell my family that I love them.”

“If but not for the grace of God and some very good doctors, this would not only have been a murder case, but a death penalty case,” said 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, who prosecuted the case.

The incident began at 11 a.m. when Smith responded to a suspicious person call at the Charles Party Shop along U.S. 321.

Prosecutors say a clerk told Smith that a man wearing camouflage and a red bandana tried snatching groceries from customers.

According to authorities, Smith spotted a man matching that description walking away from the store along Railroad Avenue.

A report states Smith drove his patrol car a short distance toward the man, who was later identified as Orr.

"Smith parked and ordered Orr to stop. Orr refused and continued to walk away from Smith, holding a cellphone to his ear and keeping his right hand in his jacket pocket," prosecutors said."Smith told him to take his hand out or he would 'be tasered.' That’s when Orr brandished a 9 mm handgun and began firing, never taking the phone away from his ear."

The solicitor's office says Smith was fired upon “not once, not twice, not three times, or four, or five, or six, or seven, but eight times.”

Smith was struck at least three times, suffering two broken arm bones and a “life threatening” neck injury.

The solicitor's office says at least two of the eight rounds were fired while Smith was lying on the ground and another two were fired as Smith ran for cover, back to his parked patrol car.

Dr. James Dunne, the emergency room physician who treated Smith at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, testified that a bullet completely severed a vein in the right side of Smith’s neck. A bullet also passed through Smith’s upper torso and was extracted from his back.

The jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before coming back with a guilty verdict.

