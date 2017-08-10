Injuries reported following Highway 52 accident in Moncks Corner

Emergency officials say there were non-life threatening injuries involved in an accident on Highway 52 Thursday night.

Authorities say the incident is on the 2000 block of Highway 52 near Oakley Plantation Drive.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 52 when it struck another car coming from a side street.

Police, fire and EMS crews have responded to the scene.

One lane of traffic is currently open.

The emergency call for the incident came in at 9:18 p.m.

