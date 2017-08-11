Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with 2 walks and a K in a 4-0 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with K in a 4-0 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .293 with 31 HR's and 76 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-3 in a 3-2 win over Miami. The Stratford alum is batting .244 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 10-3 win over San Diego. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 46 K's in 44.2 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Game PPD. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .246 with 7 HR's and 35 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 11-5 win over St. Lucie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 1-3 with a double (4), a walk, a run scored and a K in a 6-3 loss to Boise. The Goose Creek alum is batting .280 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Pitched 4 innings giving up 4 hits, 2 runs with 2 walks and 3 K's in a 3-2 win over AZL Padres. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.43 ERA and 16 K's in 21 innings.