Emergency crews responding to reported drowning

Emergency crews responding to reported drowning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County dispatch confirms that Isle of Palms Police, fire, and EMS crews are on the scene of a reported drowning. 

The call came in at 3:22 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard. 

This is a developing story. 

