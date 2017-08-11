Fire Chief: Man pulled from water at IOP has died

A man pulled from the water at the Isle of Palms early Friday morning has died, according to the island's fire chief.

The victim, said to be in his early 40s, was pulled from the water and given CPR but died at the hospital, Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham said.

The victim was swimming in the water when his brother lost sight of him for approximately 45 minutes, she said. When the man's brother saw him, he pulled him out of the water and attempted to administer CPR.

Charleston County dispatchers say the call of a reported drowning came in at approximately 3:22 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

