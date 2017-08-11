Harbor Freight Tools looking for employees

Harbor Freight Tools in North Charleston is hiring.

The retail tool store located in the Oak Ridge Shopping Center is holding open interviews during store hours daily.

Positions are available for sales associates, logistics associates, and supervisors for both sales and logistics.

Pay $8.50 per hour for part-time employees and $9.50 per hour for full-time employees.

If you want to apply in person, you are asked to go to 5054 Dorchester Road in North Charleston during store hours.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays

If you want to apply online, you can do so at https://www.harborfreightjobs.com

