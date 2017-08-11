SCDOT to host hiring event Wednesday

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is hiring technicians with a background in geography.

Positions for Associate Geodetic Technician and Senior Geodetic Technician are available. The SCDOT is hosting a hiring event Wednesday to find qualified candidates.

The hiring event is scheduled to be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the SC Works Charleston Center at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston

Applicants will find more information at www.scworks.org and reviewing job orders 706679, 722858, 725601, and 727343.



