Staffzone looking to fill various positions

Staffing agency Staffzone is hiring for various positions.

A job fair is scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 16 at the SC Works Charleston location.

Companies have openings for: van drivers, general laborers, demolition, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, forklift drivers, painters and electricians.

Applicants can attend the job fair which takes place at 1930 Hanahan Road, Suite 200 in North Charleston.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for those who plan to apply.

More information is available at www.scworks.org. Applicants should review job orders 732865, 721075, 732873, 719968, 719963, 732859, 732874, and 732876.

