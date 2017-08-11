Berkeley Co. Schools set new location for Saturday book bag, school supply giveaway

A Berkeley County School District school supplies distribution event has been rescheduled at an alternate location on Saturday morning.

The OneBerkeley Book Bag and Supply Giveaway will now take place Saturday at Berkeley High School from 9 a.m. until noon, district spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

The event will be held in Berkeley's original gym located at the front of the school.

Book bags will only be given to children who are present at the event and while supplies last, Tanner said.

The event had originally been scheduled at a different location the same day, but that location became unusable because of heavy rains being received over the course of the week.

Berkeley High School is located at 406 W Main St. in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.