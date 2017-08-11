Stolen golf cart investigation leads to arrest warrants, discovery of guns, drugs

Berkeley County deputies issued warrants against a Moncks Corner man after discovering drugs and stolen guns while investigating a golf cart theft.

Deputies issued warrants for Danzell Rubin Willis, 25, on three counts of possession of a stolen handgun, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking in cocaine base, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran.

Willis is supposed to surrender later on Friday, Cochran said.

Deputies responded Tuesday to a Pineville home where a resident reported a golf cart that had been abandoned in her yard. The golf cart had been reported stolen out of St. Stephen, Cochran said.

Deputies say parts of the golf cart were in plain view in a nearby property and they obtained a search warrant for that home.

Inside, they found 102 gross grams of a white powdery substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine and two grams of a green plant like material that field tested presumptive to be marijuana, Cochran said.

He said deputies also recovered:

One Benelli Super Black Eagle II shotgun that had been reported stolen out of St. Stephen

One Remington 870 Super Mag 12 Gauge shotgun

45 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition, 43 .22 caliber super speed hollow point bullets, Eight magazines, one extended magazine containing 7 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, one with 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition as well as 6 empty magazines

One Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen out of St. Stephen

One Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with South Carolina DNR stamped on it that had been stolen out of Berkeley County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction

One Streamlight flashlight that had been stolen from the same incident where the DNR pistol was stolen

One Smith & Wesson .40 with serial number DWE8396. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

One Beretta 9mm with serial number BER286325. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

One ATI GSC-522 .22 Caliber rifle with serial number A407332. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

A camouflage body armor fragmentation vest.

“I wanted to thank and recognize the citizens that helped us solve this and the hard work of the detectives and deputies who helped make this case, "Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "These are serious charges,”

Cochran said Willis is out of jail on a $10,000 surety bond relating to a June 29 arrest for drug manufacturing-related charges. Willis bonded out on July 1, he said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.