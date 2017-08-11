Charleston Police postpones Saturday Community Unity Day over weather concerns

Charleston Police say they will reschedule a Community Unity Day event originally set to happen Saturday.

"This week’s rain has caused some ponding of water on the site at Brittlebank Park, and with a forecast of an 80 percent chance of rain tonight, there are serious concerns about its usability for the event," police spokesman Charles Francis said.

He said another concern was a chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Police Community Unity Day is sponsored jointly by the Charleston Police Department and a broad coalition of community members, led by State Rep. Wendell Gilliard.

“I would like to thank the city, the Charleston Police Department, and members of the Charleston community for all they do to make Police Community Unity Day a success every year," Gilliard said. "I look forward to working with everyone involved over the next several days to reschedule this outstanding event.”

The annual event features free food, music, a bike raffle and plenty of fun for the entire family.

There is no word on when a new date for the event.

