FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes two left WB lanes on I-526 near Don Holt

A crash reported shortly before 1 p.m. is causing heavy backups on I-526 West.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported two left lanes of I-526 WB were closed at the Virginia Avenue exit.

Severe delays of 66 minutes are being reported between Exit 24 (the Seven Farms Drive exit) and Exit 19 (Rhett Avenue).

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-526 EB causing major backups. Drive time from Mt. Pleasant to West Ashley now at 74 minutes. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/WQu06gfamg — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) August 11, 2017

Average live speeds are reported at about 5 mph for drivers in that area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.