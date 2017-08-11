Wreck cleared on I-526 WB, traffic moving again

A crash reported shortly before 1 p.m. caused heavy backups on I-526 West Friday afternoon

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reported two left lanes of I-526 WB were closed at the Virginia Avenue exit at 1:40 p.m.

As of 2:40 p.m., the roadway has reopened.

At the worst of the backup, severe delays of 66 minutes were reported between Exit 24 (the Seven Farms Drive exit) and Exit 19 (Rhett Avenue).

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-526 EB causing major backups. Drive time from Mt. Pleasant to West Ashley now at 74 minutes. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/WQu06gfamg — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) August 11, 2017

Average live speeds at that time were down to about 5 mph.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.