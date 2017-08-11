Police: Complaints about drug activity lead to multiple charges against Mt. Pleasant man

North Charleston Police credited citizen complaints for helping them arrest a Mount Pleasant man and recover drugs and weapons.

Corey Jenkins is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine (2nd offense), and possession of marijuana, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Police were following up on citizen complaints about illegal narcotics activity in the Russelldale community when they knocked on the door of a Russelldale Avenue apartment, Pryor said.

Officers reported detecting a strong odor of raw marijuana and said the man who answered the door immediately tried to slam the door shut when he saw officers. A second subject was seen jumping off of the couch and moving toward a rear bedroom, Pryor said.

When police entered the apartment, the man who was behind the door dropped a black semi-automatic handgun that was later determined to be stolen, Pryor said.

Police say they saw a small bag of green plant material, a small bag of white powder, a digital scale, and packaging materials on the kitchen counter.

Pryor said police recovered the following items:

.40 caliber Glock Model 22 containing (15) rounds in the magazine (reported stolen through ATF)

.45 LC/410 gauge Taurus “Judge” revolver loaded with (3) .45 LC rounds and (2) 410 gauge shells

.223 caliber Ruger Mini 14 with (23) rounds in the magazine

1 empty .223 magazine

2 concealed carry holsters

1 box of .40 caliber rounds containing (43) rounds

4 hand rolled Marijuana cigarettes

3 digital scales

1 package of sandwich bags

.6 grams of packaged Cocaine

3.3 grams of packaged Marijuana

A judge set bond for Jenkins at a total of $30,000, according to jail records.

