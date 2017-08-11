Coroner identifies man who died after falling from golf cart

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after he fell from a golf cart. 

Authorities say 40-year-old Kenneth Hanson from Folly Beach died at MUSC on Friday. 

According to the coroner's office, Hanson suffered a head injury after falling off a golf cart on Aug. 6. 

