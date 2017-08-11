Officers arrest man accused of exposing himself to Walmart customers

Picture of the suspect captured from surveillance footage (Source: WCSC)

Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.

Investigators arrested 32-year-old Anthony Jarad Hampton of Moncks Corner.

He was charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

The Moncks Corner Police Department say Hampton was identified from a surveillance photo which was released on Thursday.

He was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and will have a bond hearing at 6:30 p.m.

Hampton's arrest stems from an incident at the store on 511 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner on Tuesday when officers responded to a call regarding a man following and harassing customers.

MCPD officials said when investigators reviewed the security footage they discovered that the suspect was exposing himself out of the view of customers.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.