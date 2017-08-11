Hootie and the Blowfish prepare for Homegrown Roundup event

Source: Hootie and the Blowfish

Hootie and the Blowfish are kicking off a two concert weekend, and tomorrow it's all about giving back.

The annual Hootie and the Blowfish Homegrown Roundup is set for Saturday.

The event helps more than 1,600 students get ready for school with haircuts, dental exams, eye exams and school supplies.

The Homegrown Roundup is open to students attending Charleston Development Academy, Edith L. Frierson Elementary, Julian Mitchell Elementary, Ladson Elementary, Minnie Hughes Elementary, Murray-LaSaine Elementary, North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary, North Charleston Elementary, Stono Park Elementary, and W.B. Goodwin Elementary School.

Students already registered for the event can attend on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Burke High School.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.