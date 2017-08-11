Dorchester Co. High School football teams face-off in pre-season jamboree

Three high schools will be facing off in the 2nd Annual Dorchester County Showdown.

The games will be played at Summerville High School's memorial stadium

Woodland High, Summerville High and Ashley Ridge High will be playing in the games.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first game start at 7 p.m.

The proceeds from the game will go back into the athletic programs in Dorchester County in addition to some charity organization.

Tickets will be sold at the gate for $10.

Here's the order of play:

Game 1: Summerville vs. Woodland

Game 2: Woodland vs. Ashley Ridge

Game 3: Summerville vs. Ashley Ridge

For more information click here.

