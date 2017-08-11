Healthcare Workers United voice concerns on inclusion at MUSC

Friday morning group called Healthcare Workers United made their concerns clear on diversity and inclusion at MUSC.

The group said it wants MUSC to recommit to its diversity and inclusion process by starting from the bottom and working up.

Healthcare Workers United is also calling for the hospital to provide all employees with a $15.00 per hour minimum wage.

The group suggested giving workers a democratic grievance process and public participation in board meetings.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.