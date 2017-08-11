Town of Andrews kicks off Andrews Heritage Festival

The Andrews Heritage Festival begins Friday.

The free festival has amusement rides, a 5K color run, a rib cook-off and much more.

The Town is reestablishing a festival that will promote pride for the citizens of the town and to garner interest from tourist in the quaint town.

The event will highlight local businesses, artisans and the history of the Town of Andrews.

Participants will have an opportunity to have the bragging rights as the best master chef in the area.

