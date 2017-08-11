Quantcast

Crews respond to 3-vehicle accident on James Island Connector

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the James Island Connector Friday night. 

The incident took place heading into downtown, and involved three vehicles.

One person was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries, according to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department.

