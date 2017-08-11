CFD investigating downtown home fire

Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department are investigating a downtown home fire.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. reporting a residential structure fire on Darlington Ave.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and Charleston PD were dispatched to the scene.

Emergency responders arrived in approximately three minutes after dispatch and reported a fire in the living room areas of the single-family dwelling, according to Mike Julazadeh with the Fire Department.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly extinguished the fire, limiting damage to the home. The occupants had evacuated the structure during the fire. Three occupants were checked on scene by Charleston County EMS.

Members from the Charleston Fire Marshal Division responded to investigate the origin, cause, and circumstances surrounding the fire. The fire originated in a corner of the living room, the specific cause is still under investigation at this time.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke alarms were noted in the home.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind citizens:

Install and maintain working smoke alarms throughout the home.

Contact your local fire department for free smoke alarms, batteries, and installation.

Plan, prepare, and practice a home escape plan.

