New Dorchester Co. treasurer saves thousands by switching paper sizes

Starting in September tax bills are going to have a different look to them.

The new Dorchester County treasurer re-designed vehicle property tax bills in an effort to save money on printing.

Cindy L. Chitty says the redesign was necessary to “simplify the bill and make it easier to understand.”

She also added that it would remove outdated information and make the tax bill less confusing.

Before, the tax bills were printed on 8.5 x 14 paper. The streamlined bills will be able to fit on 8.5 x 11 paper.

The county estimates that could reduce printing costs by approximately $6300.

Those who have recently bought a vehicle should notice the changes next month.

The treasurer’s office will also start to accept an online payment option along with e-checks within the next few weeks.

