Five Players Score In Double Figures In CofC's 90-68 Victory Over Moycullen BC

Five players scored in double figures as the College of Charleston men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on its foreign tour to Ireland with a 90-68 victory over Moycullen Basketball Club on Friday night at Coláiste Iognáid School.

Sophomore guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) led all scorers with a game-high 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Cougars led by just two points in the first quarter, but broke out into a run off back-to-back feeds by Riller to sophomore forward Jaylen McManus (Charlotte, N.C.), who scored 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.

Senior guard Joe Chealey (Orlando, Fla.) turned in 17 points, five assists and two steals, while redshirt freshman guard Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C.) and junior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) added 12 and 11.

Redshirt freshman big man Osinachi Smart (Umuahia, Nigeria) grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. CofC led 46-37 at halftime.

“It was a great second game for us on this tour,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “(Moycullen BC) presented a great challenge. We got off to a slow start, but did a really great job after the first quarter of sharing the ball and having a much better balanced offensive attack. We had five guys in double-figure scoring and played unselfish basketball. We played well and I am proud of our guys for responding after a slow start.”

The Cougars will close out their 10-day foreign tour with a meeting against the Irish National Basketball Team tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. (IST) / 2:00 p.m. (EST) in Galway.

“They will be our toughest challenge on the tour,” Grant said. “We will build on what we have done so far in Ireland – try to get better, take care of the ball, share the ball and continue to focus on being a good defensive team. After playing that last game against the national team, we will spend some time touring around Dublin before heading home to Charleston.”

Follow the #CougarsInIreland online at: www.CofCSports.com for game and tour recaps as well as a photo diary and more from junior guard Marquise Pointer on the @CofCBasketball Twitter and Instagram accounts.

2017 COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON BASKETBALL IRELAND TOUR SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 8 – Game 1: CofC 92, Neptune Basketball Club 41

Friday, August 11 – Game 2: CofC 90, Moycullen Basketball Club 68

Saturday, August 12 – Game 3: CofC vs. Irish National Basketball Team