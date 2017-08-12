Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/11)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-0 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-4 win over Boston. The Holly Hill native is batting .254 with 19 HR's and 49 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with a run scored in a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .295 with 31 HR's and 76 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Game PPD. The Stratford alum is batting .244 with 8 HR's and 44 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in an 11-10 win over Milwaukee. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 46 K's in 44.2 innings in the majors. He's 2-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 35 K's in 29.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-2 with 2 walks, a run scored and an RBI in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 17-1 win over Jackson. In game 2, went 0-1 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in a 6-2 win. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .244 with 7 HR's and 37 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in an 12-5 win over St. Lucie. The Ashley Ridge alum is 2-0 with 4 holds, 1 save, a 2.52 ERA and 40 K's in 34.2 innings.

A Short Season

Northwest League

Chris Singleton, OF, Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs) - 1-5 with a run scored and 3 K's in a 3-2 win over Spokane. The Goose Creek alum is batting .267 with 6 RBI in Class A Short Season. He hit .304 with a HR and 6 RBI in Rookie League

Rookie League

Arizona League

Malcolm Van Buren, SP, AZL Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 6-0 loss to AZL Rangers. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with an 6.43 ERA and 16 K's in 21 innings.