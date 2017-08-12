I-526 Westbound back open after multiple accidents

Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is currently shut down due to three different traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. Multiple injuries have been reported. All traffic in the area is being rerouted to North Rhett Avenue. North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is currently shut down due to three different traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. Multiple injuries have been reported. All traffic in the area is being rerouted to North Rhett Avenue. North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that have now been abandoned.More >>
A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that have now been abandoned.More >>
Starting in September tax bills are going to have a different look to them.More >>
Starting in September tax bills are going to have a different look to them.More >>