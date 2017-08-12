Quantcast

I-526 Westbound back open after multiple accidents

By Justin Brickler, Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is back open after multiple traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Multiple injuries were reported. No word on how severe the injuries may have been. 

North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

