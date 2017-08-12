Quantcast

I-526 Westbound shut down after multiple accidents - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

I-526 Westbound shut down after multiple accidents

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is currently shut down due to three different traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Multiple injuries have been reported. 

All traffic in the area is being rerouted to North Rhett Avenue. 

North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back later for details. 

Powered by Frankly