Man dead after being shot in downtown Charleston

Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area. The call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Line St. and Nassau St. The victimMore >>
Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
High school football is back in the Lowcountry! The Hendricks Sertoma Football Classic kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.More >>
High school football is back in the Lowcountry! The Hendricks Sertoma Football Classic kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.More >>
I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is currently shut down due to three different traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. Multiple injuries have been reported. All traffic in the area is being rerouted to North Rhett Avenue. North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>
I-526 Westbound near Virginia Avenue is currently shut down due to three different traffic accidents, according to Charleston County dispatchers. Multiple injuries have been reported. All traffic in the area is being rerouted to North Rhett Avenue. North Charleston Police and Fire, Charleston County EMS are responding to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back later for details.More >>