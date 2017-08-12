Man dead after being shot in downtown Charleston

Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area.



The call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Line St. and Nassau St.



The victim was taken to MUSC, where he was later pronounced dead.



No suspect is in custody at this time. Officers are still on scene gathering information.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.