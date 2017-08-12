Quantcast

Roadwork on Savannah Hwy causing major traffic delays

Savannah Highway is currently experiencing some major traffic delays due to ongoing roadwork. 

The issue stems from Savannah Highway being reduced to one lane right at the I-526 conjunction to compensate for the construction vehicles.

These traffic backups are occurring on the southbound lanes and may persist throughout the afternoon.

