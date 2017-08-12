Roadwork on Savannah Hwy causing major traffic delays

Savannah Highway is currently experiencing some major traffic delays due to ongoing roadwork.More >>
Savannah Highway is currently experiencing some major traffic delays due to ongoing roadwork.More >>
Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area. The call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Line St. and Nassau St. The victimMore >>
Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to customers at a Lowcountry Walmart.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
Three Dorchester County High School football teams will be facing off Friday night in the pre-season jamboree.More >>
High school football is back in the Lowcountry! The Hendricks Sertoma Football Classic kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.More >>
High school football is back in the Lowcountry! The Hendricks Sertoma Football Classic kicked off at 5 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Hagood Stadium in downtown Charleston.More >>