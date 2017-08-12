Police: Evidence suggests pickup truck driver purposely rammed Goose Creek police car

Goose Creek police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a man in a pickup truck struck a Goose Creek police car.

Major John Grainger said evidence suggested that the driver of a pickup truck purposely rammed a police car that was at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek.

A female Goose Creek officer was sitting in her patrol car behind Westview Elementary school when her car was struck.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was arrested, and he is expected to appear in bond court Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

