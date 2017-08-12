Cougars top Irish national team 93-64

GALWAY, Ireland – Junior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) and senior guard Joe Chealey (Orlando, Fla.) led the College of Charleston men’s basketball team to a 29-point win over the Irish National Basketball Team, 93-64, to go an undefeated 3-0 on its foreign tour to Ireland on Saturday night at St. Mary’s College.

Brantley registered a double-double with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor, while Chealey notched 21 points including 8-of-9 makes from the free throw line.

“We capped off our tour in fashion,” CofC Head Coach Earl Grant said. “I thought we were focused and got off to a great start tonight. They made a run (in the second half). We hunkered down and found a way to take control of the game against a really good team. I’m glad we were able to come here and go 3-0 in Ireland.”

The Cougars defensively held the Irish squad – comprised of professionals and current NCAA Division I players from La Salle and Hartford – to just eight points in the first quarter, 26-8.

Sophomore guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) was in double figures for the third-straight game with 15 points and six assists. Senior guard Cameron Johnson (Athens, Ga.) added 10 points and two blocked shots.

Team Ireland cut the lead down to nine points in the third quarter, but CofC got a boost from its bench and back-to-back three-pointers from Brantley to seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

“Our guys were mentally ready to play,” Grant said “They changed defenses and did some things to get us off-balance to get it within those nine points (in the second half). We had a lot of great efforts and performances from different guys on this tour. Again, we did an excellent job of moving and sharing the ball. It was great to see us play so unselfish. We really played like a true team and I can’t wait for the regular season to begin.”

CofC will spend the next two days sightseeing in Dublin, before returning to the U.S. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.



