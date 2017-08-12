Battery settle for 1-1 draw

The Charleston Battery extended their unbeaten streak at MUSC Health Stadium to ten games with a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls II Saturday night.

After an even game through the majority of the first 45 minutes, the Battery opened the scoring just before the stroke of halftime when Justin Portillo sprang Ataulla Guerra in on goal with a threaded pass through the back four. Guerra drew goalkeeper Evan Louro to him and passed the ball to Romario Williams who tapped it in the empty net. The goal was Williams’ 15th of the year which has him tied for the league lead.

Chances were limited in the early part of the second half, with most of the play coming in the middle third of the field, but New York took advantage of one of their few opportunities found an equalizer in the 72nd minute through Stefano Bonomo.

Florian Valot’s deflected shot found the feet of Bonomo who instinctually knocked a first time shot on frame, beating Odisnel Cooper at the back post.

The Battery were reduced to ten men late in the second half when O’brian Woodbine was shown a second yellow in the 86th minute. Charleston did well to hold on defensively and see the game out down a man.

“In the end, playing with ten men when it’s this warm, you have to commend some of the guys on the defense and walk away with a point,” said Battery Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser after the match.

Following Saturday night’s draw at MUSC Health Stadium, the Battery will head out on the road for three straight matches away from home. Charleston will travel to Rochester, Richmond, and Louisville on three consecutive Saturdays before returning home on September 9th to play the Charlotte Independence.



