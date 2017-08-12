RiverDogs win third straight

The RiverDogs rolled behind a four-run second inning, and second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera’s two-run homer in the seventh provided all the insurance Charleston would need as they won their third consecutive game over Lexington to clinch the series on Saturday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

After hanging a seven-spot on the Legends (54-63,20-28) for the third straight game, Charleston (65-53, 31-17) ensures at least a five-game cushion over their next closest pursuer with 21 games left to play as the leaders in the Southern Division second half. The second frame also marked the third time that Charleston fell behind early, but rallied with an inning of at least four runs to come back and win in the series.

The RiverDogs roared back from 1-0 down in the top of the second and didn’t let off the gas. Seven straight men reached off former first-round pick Nolan Watson (1-9) to open the inning, including RBI knocks from Cabrera and left fielder Pablo Olivares. With the bases still loaded, centerfielder Dom Thompson-Williams was walked to push across another and shortstop Diego Castillo roped a smash hit to left to tie a bow on the four-run inning.

Third baseman Dermis Garcia pounded a run-scoring double to left in the third with two outs, driving in Dalton Blaser who reached on a walk, also with two outs, to make it the largest lead of the night at 5-1.

Lexington notched single tallies in the sixth and seventh to bring the game within two, but Cabrera unloaded a no-doubt bomb to right that pushed the advantage out to 7-2. Garcia singled off reliever Matt Wynne to set up the Cabrera long ball, the 18-year-old Venezeulan’s fourth of the year as part of a three RBI night.

Nick Green (8-8) put some early walks behind him to finish with a solid outing. The Colorado right-hander allowed just one run and one hit with two walks and a pair of punch outs. 13 of his 15 outs were all recorded on ground balls.

Watson struggled for the Legends on the mound, issuing five walks and yielding five runs in six innings to suffer his ninth loss.



-per Charleston RiverDogs