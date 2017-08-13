SC State Hold First Scrimmage Of Preseason

South Carolina State held its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday (Aug.12) afternoon, getting in approximately 67 plays during the almost two-hour scrimmage at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium.

“We had chance to see how both the offense and defense adapt in game-style situations and I have to admit I was impressed with some of the new guys,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “I don’t know if we can get a true measure after the first scrimmage because we held a lot of key starters out so moving forward when we get those guys back we will have a better indication on how good this team can be.”

Pough noted, "We had a chance to cover a lot of things today. We worked on special teams and offensive and defensive schemes, so overall we had a really productive day.”

The Bulldogs will be off on Sunday (Aug. 13th) before returning to the field on Monday (Aug.14th) morning at 9:10 a.m. in shells, and Tuesday (Aug.15th) afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in full gear. There will be no practice on Wednesday (Aug. 16th) with classes starting for all returning students.



The annual "Meet the Players Day," hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 19that 12 p.m., after the Bulldogs conduct their second scrimmage at 10 a.m.

