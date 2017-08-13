Man arrested after robbery, accused of biting victim's ear

A man accused of trying to rob a person, and biting his or her ear, appeared before a bond court judge Sunday morning. Russell Lamont Deas, 52, is charged with assault and batteryMore >>
Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area. The call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Line St. and Nassau St. The victim
Thousands of feet shuffled down the line in the Burke High School gymnasium in downtown Charleston on Saturday afternoon.
Goose Creek police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating after a man in a pickup truck struck a Goose Creek police car.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a house fire early Friday morning in Anderson County, according to the coroner's office.
