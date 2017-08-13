Man arrested after robbery, accused of biting victim's ear

A man accused of trying to rob a person, and biting his or her ear, appeared before a bond court judge Sunday morning.





Russell Lamont Deas, 52, is charged with assault and battery in the first degree and strong arm robbery.





North Charleston Police state that just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Deas assaulted a victim by putting him in a chokehold and biting his left ear.





During the altercation, Deas took a black, leather wallet from the victim.





The victim suffered a laceration on his left ear and was taken to the hospital. EMS officials advised the injuries could cause potential permanent disfigurement.





Deas was given a $40,000 surety bond for the charge of strong armed robbery and a $15,000 surety bond for the assault and battery charge.

