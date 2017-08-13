SC NAN to hold press conference in response to violence in Charlottesville

The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is set to have a press conference on Sunday in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

SC National Action Network, North Charleston NAACP, and the Coalition will be hold the press conference at the Confederate Soldier Monument beginning at 3 p.m.

The purpose of this press conference is to bring the community together to call for peace and to challenge our community to not allow what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia to happen in Charleston," NAN members said in a press release.

"The people of Charleston offer our condolences to the family of the three people that were killed in this horrific act of hate and violence in their city of Charlottesville. Our prayers and thoughts goes out to them," Elder James Johnson said at the start of the press conference.

