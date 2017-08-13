SC National Action Network condemns weekend violence in Virginia

Several Charleston-area civil rights groups called for the shutdown of hatred in response to weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network, the North Charleston NAACP and the Coalition held a news conference Sunday at the Confederate Soldier Monument.

"We are better than what we've seen in our communities displayed," North Charleston NAACP President Pastor Thomas Dixon said. "We are better than what we see every Saturday and Sunday, right here on this Battery displayed when the South Carolina Secessionist Party comes here with Confederate battle flags and waves them on public property as if they are some kind of symbol of pride and unity. When really, they are symbols of terrorism, just as we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia, yesterday."

"The people of Charleston offer our condolences to the family of the three people that were killed in this horrific act of hate and violence in their city of Charlottesville," SCNAN President Elder James Johnson said. "Our prayers and thoughts goes out to them."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.