SC National Action Network condemns weekend violence in Virginia

Two suspects are in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in North Charleston, according to a police spokesman.More >>
Two suspects are in custody following a shooting early Monday morning in North Charleston, according to a police spokesman.More >>
Several Charleston-area civil rights groups called for the shutdown of hatred in response to weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Several Charleston-area civil rights groups called for the shutdown of hatred in response to weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousandsMore >>
Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousands of students and parents.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
As the Lowcountry prepares for the start of a new school year, some Live 5 News anchors and reporters are sharing their school photos.More >>
A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>