Tropical Storm Gert forms north of Bahamas, likely to stay east of Carolinas

A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Sunday, wind speeds of the storm increased to 35 miles per hour, officially making the storm Tropical Storm Gert.

Gert is the seventh named Tropical Storm of the 2017 Hurricane Season.

Gert is moving north at about ten miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Gert is expected to be about midway between Bermuda and North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

