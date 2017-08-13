First Day Fest attendees face heavy traffic

Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousands of students and parents.

“We just came out to enjoy all the free stuff and to have a good time,” Beth Davis, a Summerville resident said.

But many attendees spent the day trying to avoid the heat.

However, the heat wasn’t the big complaint of the day.

"We are trying to get to the aquarium, and we’ve been sitting here for quite some time,” Joy Edmonds, a Charleston resident said. “At least 20 minutes or better.”

Most residents expressed frustration with the traffic they had to wait in to park. In some cases, people waited in a line to enter nearby parking structures for 30 minutes or more.

Edmonds says the traffic problem stretched far away from Liberty Square.

"It’s coming from every which way direction,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds was caught in what could be the worst of it. Trying to turn left, she eventually had to get out of her car and ask cars to let her pass.

“It’s… it’s really congested,” Edmonds said. “Every time we try to make a turn, it’s kind of hard because somebody’s going to jump right in.”

Edmonds also said she thinks the city could have avoided the traffic situation with a little more planning.

“At least a traffic police or something to direct the traffic, because it’s ridiculous,” Edmonds said.

The first day back to school for all schools in the Charleston County School District is this Thursday, August 17th.

