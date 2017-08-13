First Day Fest attendees face heavy traffic

Charleston County School District held its annual “First Day Festival” in Liberty Square on Sunday, which offered free school supplies, food, and other activities to thousandsMore >>
A Tropical Storm has formed a few hundred miles north of the Bahamas and is likely to strengthen well off the U.S. East Coast into early this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is set to have a press conference on Sunday in response to the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A man accused of trying to rob a person, and biting his or her ear, appeared before a bond court judge Sunday morning. Russell Lamont Deas, 52, is charged with assault and battery
Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting in the downtown area. The call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Line St. and Nassau St. The victim
